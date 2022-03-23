Wednesday, Mar 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Amy Wang To Write 'Crazy Rich Asians 2' After Original Writers' Exit

The announcement comes almost a fortnight after film's lead star Henry Golding said that a Warner Bros follow-up was still in the works and the makers are "trying to figure out the writing".

Amy Wang To Write 'Crazy Rich Asians 2' After Original Writers' Exit
Amy Wang to pen 'Crazy Rich Asians 2' Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Mar 2022 4:27 pm

Following the departure of original writers, Adele Lim and Peter Chiarelli over pay disagreements, Chinese-Australian writer Amy Wang has been roped in to write the script for the popular rom-com drama 'Crazy Rich Asians 2'.

According to Deadline, Lim and Chiarelli were involved in a pay disparity controversy after the release and subsequent success of the first film in 2018.

Related stories

Beyoncé in Talks To Perform Her Nominated Track From 'King Richard' At Oscars 2022

Oscars 2022: Lady Gaga, Zoe Kravitz, Chris Rock And More To Present

Oscars 2022: Gender, Caste And Class Were Irrelevant For Makers Of 'Writing With Fire'

The announcement comes almost a fortnight after film's lead star Henry Golding said that a Warner Bros follow-up was still in the works and the makers are "trying to figure out the writing".

Wang's hiring is the first major update on the project, which was announced soon after the success of the original film, directed by Jon M Chu and based on the bestselling novel by Kevin Kwan.

Wang will reportedly be the sole screenwriter for the much anticipated film. She has previously served as a story editor on Netflix's 'Brothers Sun' and has also directed episodes of 'The Birch' on Facebook. Wang is also working on a horror feature as writer and director for Paramount Players.

Chu is set to return for the sequel of 'Crazy Rich Asians', which became the first Hollywood movie with a majority Asian cast since 'The Joy Luck Club' in 1993 and grossed nearly USD 240 million at the global box office.

'Crazy Rich Asians' revolves around NYU economics professor Rachel Chu, played by Constance Wu, as she visits Singapore to attend a wedding with her rich Singaporean boyfriend Nick Young (Golding), and meets his disapproving "old money" family.

While the film received positive reviews, it also attracted criticism for some of its casting choices and its representation of Singapore.

Kwan's other novels 'Crazy Rich Girlfriend' and 'Rich People Problems' were also greenlit for a back-to-back production, but have since been delayed.

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Hollywood Hollywood Actor Movies Film Industry Cinema Author/Writer Film Amy Wang India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Adil Hussain Gets Trolled Over Tweet On 'The Kashmir Files'

Adil Hussain Gets Trolled Over Tweet On 'The Kashmir Files'

SA Vs BAN, 2nd ODI: Bangladesh Eye Historic Series Win

SA Vs BAN, 2nd ODI: Bangladesh Eye Historic Series Win