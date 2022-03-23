Following the departure of original writers, Adele Lim and Peter Chiarelli over pay disagreements, Chinese-Australian writer Amy Wang has been roped in to write the script for the popular rom-com drama 'Crazy Rich Asians 2'.

According to Deadline, Lim and Chiarelli were involved in a pay disparity controversy after the release and subsequent success of the first film in 2018.

The announcement comes almost a fortnight after film's lead star Henry Golding said that a Warner Bros follow-up was still in the works and the makers are "trying to figure out the writing".

Wang's hiring is the first major update on the project, which was announced soon after the success of the original film, directed by Jon M Chu and based on the bestselling novel by Kevin Kwan.

Wang will reportedly be the sole screenwriter for the much anticipated film. She has previously served as a story editor on Netflix's 'Brothers Sun' and has also directed episodes of 'The Birch' on Facebook. Wang is also working on a horror feature as writer and director for Paramount Players.

Chu is set to return for the sequel of 'Crazy Rich Asians', which became the first Hollywood movie with a majority Asian cast since 'The Joy Luck Club' in 1993 and grossed nearly USD 240 million at the global box office.

'Crazy Rich Asians' revolves around NYU economics professor Rachel Chu, played by Constance Wu, as she visits Singapore to attend a wedding with her rich Singaporean boyfriend Nick Young (Golding), and meets his disapproving "old money" family.

While the film received positive reviews, it also attracted criticism for some of its casting choices and its representation of Singapore.

Kwan's other novels 'Crazy Rich Girlfriend' and 'Rich People Problems' were also greenlit for a back-to-back production, but have since been delayed.

