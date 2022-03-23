Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Spotted Shooting For 'Brahmastra' At A Varanasi Ghat

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are back to shooting for their much awaited sci-fi movie ‘Brahmastra’. The duo left for Varanasi earlier this week, on Monday (March 21) and were spotted shooting for the final schedule of ‘Brahmastra’ in the temple town on Tuesday.

Pictures and videos of the two actors have surfaced on various fan accounts on social media. Have a look:

Both were seen on the ghats of river Ganga yesterday. The actor was seen in a white t-shirt and denim paired with a red shirt, the actress was in a flowy yellow outfit. Alia walked with a hand fan to beat the heat.

A source close to the filmmakers revealed that the cast of the film will be in Varanasi for four days.

They told indianexpress.com, “The ‘Brahmastra’ team will be in Varanasi for four days. Here they will be finishing shooting a few important scenes and a song. It is the final leg of shooting, after their return to Mumbai, the film will go under post production.”

On Bhatt’s birthday on March 15, the actor and the makers unveiled actress character, Isha. Sharing the teaser on Instagram, actress wrote, “Happy birthday to me. Can’t think of a better day and a better way for you’ll to meet Isha .. Ayan my wonder boy. I love you. Thank you! #brahmastra.”

Bhatt and Kapoor’s romance reportedly began on the sets of ‘Brahmastra’. The two have been together ever since and are expected to tie the knot shortly.

Filmmaker Karan Johar had announced the ‘Brahmastra’ trilogy in October 2017. The movie was slated to release in August 2019, but was postponed to ‘Summer 2020’, then Dec 2021, but was delayed due to the pandemic.

Produced by Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures, ‘Brahmastra’ will release in theatres on September 9 in five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.