YSR Congress Set To Wrest Power In Andhra

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) led by Jagan Mohan Reddy appeared set to wrest power in Andhra Pradesh as the trends on Thursday showed the party was leading in 108 seats in the state's 175-member Assembly. The party was also leading in 24 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of N Chandrababu Naidu was trailing with leads in just 21 assembly seats, and in one Lok Sabha seat.

Actor Pawan Kalyan's party Jana Sena was leading in one constituency, according to the information available with the Election Commission of India.

Jagan Mohan Reddy's party had been racing ahead across the state ever since the initial trends started emerging.

Counting of votes began at 8 a.m. in all 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha constituencies across the state amid tight security.





