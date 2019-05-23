﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  YSR Congress Set To Wrest Power In Andhra

YSR Congress Set To Wrest Power In Andhra

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) led by Jagan Mohan Reddy appeared set to wrest power in Andhra Pradesh as trends on Thursday showed the party was leading in 108 seats in the state's 175-member Assembly. The party was also leading in 24 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats.

Outlook Web Bureau 23 May 2019
YSR Congress Set To Wrest Power In Andhra
Jagan Mohan Reddy, chief of the YSR Congress Party, set to wrest power in Andhra Pradesh
Twitter
YSR Congress Set To Wrest Power In Andhra
outlookindia.com
2019-05-23T10:41:16+0530

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) led by Jagan Mohan Reddy appeared set to wrest power in Andhra Pradesh as the trends on Thursday showed the party was leading in 108 seats in the state's 175-member Assembly. The party was also leading in 24 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of N Chandrababu Naidu was trailing with leads in just 21 assembly seats, and in one Lok Sabha seat.

Actor Pawan Kalyan's party Jana Sena was leading in one constituency, according to the information available with the Election Commission of India.

Jagan Mohan Reddy's party had been racing ahead across the state ever since the initial trends started emerging.

 Counting of votes began at 8 a.m. in all 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha constituencies across the state amid tight security.



Get the latest election news, analysis, data and live updates on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 here.
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy N. Chandrababu Naidu Andhra Pradesh Amaravati Lok Sabha Election 2019 Results Lok Sabha Elections 2019 National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Cricket World Cup 2019: India, Pakistan Fans Fight Over ICC Poll Asking Virat Kohli & Co's Chances
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters