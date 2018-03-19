Yogi Government’s Focus On Temples, Not On Welfare Of Poor, Says Minister From BJP’s Alliance Partner

As the Yogi Adityanath led Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh completes first year in office, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners accuses it of not following the 'coalition dharma'.

"The UP government is just focused on temples, and not on welfare of the poor," said minister OP Rajbhar of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, a BJP ally. He also pointed out 'his concerns' to the ruling party, he told news agency ANI, which fell on deaf ears.

"I have been expressing my concerns, lekin ye log 325 seats ke nashe mein pagal ho kar ghoom rahe hain (...but these people are still in the hangover of 325 seats)," he was quoted as saying.

This comes at a time when the NDA government at the centre in likely to face its first no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha after its only southern ally-- Telugu Desam Party-- withdrew support. Rajbhar accussed the state government of not following the 'coalition dharma'.

"Celebrating and talking about building temples in Mathura and Kashi mean nothing. No one else has the guts to question this government. If speaking the truth is revolt then I am revolting," NDTV quoted him as saying.

However, Rajbhar said his party was still in alliance with the BJP.

The saffron party is also facing flak from its ally Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). Ram Vilas Paswan on Sunday asked the NDA leaders to not make "off-the-cuff" remarks and be more tactful. His son Chirag Paswan too urged " course correction" in wake of poor show in the recently concluded bypolls.

However, BJP minister Siddharth Nath Singh said Rajbhar, being an ally, should not go public with his problems with BJP.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav too slammed the government for its "anti poor" policies.

He said that deviating from the "real issues" was the character of the BJP and only the regional forces "can stop its march", according to a statement issued here by his party.

The former chief minister, who was attending a programme organised by a news channel, said, "The government of Yogi Adityanath has spent its first year in office by removing the word 'Samajwadi' from various schemes.

"The BJP has divided the society in the name of religion and festivals. It has duped the people after making a number of promises in its election manifesto. Deviating from the real issues is the character of this party (BJP), and only the regional forces can stop its march," he said.