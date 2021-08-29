Yogi Adityanath To Inaugurate Three-Day Long Krishnotsav In Mathura On Janmashtami

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will attend the three-day long Krishnotsav programme that is scheduled to be organised on Ramlila grounds from Sunday to celebrate the auspicious ocassion of Janmashtami.

The mega event is a coordinated initiative of the state's tourism department UP Vraj Tirth Vikas Parishad and the district administration.

CEO of Uttar Pradesh Vraj Tirth Vikash Parishad Nagendra Pratap said that the event's itinerary is likely to include programmes of various tastes and would particularly exhibit the birth of Lord Krishna and the profound culture and heritage of Mathura alongside performances on Lok Sangeet and Lok Nritya, Krishna Lila, Raas Lila and other musical programme

"On Monday, CM Adityanath would arrive in Mathura at 3.30 pm. He would first go to Ram Lila ground to inaugurate the Krishnotsav," said Shailjakant Mishra, the vice president of UP Vraj Tirth Vikas Parishad.

The chirf minister is also scheduled to pay a visit to the Sri Krishna Janmasthan temples during his 90-minute stay in Mathura, Mishra said.

This would be the first time that CM Adityanath would visit Mathura on the day of Janmashtami, officials said.

(With PTI Inputs)

