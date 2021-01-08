January 08, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  International  »  Will Not Attend President-Elect Joe Biden's Inauguration On Jan 20: Donald Trump

Will Not Attend President-Elect Joe Biden's Inauguration On Jan 20: Donald Trump

Trump offered no clues for how he would spend his final hours in the office.

Associated Press (AP) 08 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Will Not Attend President-Elect Joe Biden's Inauguration On Jan 20: Donald Trump
Donald Trump
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais
Will Not Attend President-Elect Joe Biden's Inauguration On Jan 20: Donald Trump
outlookindia.com
2021-01-08T22:25:43+05:30

Outgoing President Donald Trump said on Friday he won’t be attending President-elect Joe Biden’s Inauguration on January 20. If this happens, Trump will be the first incumbent president since Andrew Johnson to skip his successor’s inauguration.

“To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th," Trump tweeted on Friday.

Trump offered no clues for how he would spend his final hours in the office. Biden will become president at noon on January 20 regardless of Trump’s plans.

On Thursday, Trump delivered a video statement admitting his presidency would soon end — though he declined to mention Biden by name or explicitly state he had lost.

“A new administration will be inaugurated on Jan. 20,” Trump said in the video.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Trump Considering Self-Pardon Amid Impeachment Buzz: US Media Reports

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Associated Press (AP) Donald Trump Joe Biden Washington US Presidential Elections International

More from World

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos