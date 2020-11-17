Will Get Covid-19 Under Control By Listening To Experts: Kamala Harris

US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Monday said the Biden administration would get Covid-19 under control by listening to the experts, implementing nationwide testing and tracing, and ensuring vaccines are safe and free for all.

The US is the worst affected country by the coronavirus pandemic, with over 11 million cases and 246,000 deaths.

“The Biden-Harris administration will get Covid-19 under control by listening to the experts, implementing nationwide testing and tracing, and ensuring vaccines are safe and free for all,” Harris said in a tweet.

Her comments came amidst a sudden spike in the number of coronavirus cases in the US.

President-elect Joe Biden has declared Covid-19 as the topmost priority of his administration. Several states have taken additional precautionary measures against Covid-19, including restrictions on social gatherings.

“The holiday season is right around the corner, and the pandemic is still claiming the lives of thousands of Americans each day. Please, do your part to protect your community. Wear a mask, wash your hands, and keep social distancing,” Harris said in an earlier tweet.

The US will celebrate Thanksgiving, a major holiday on November 26, ahead of Christmas on December 25.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine