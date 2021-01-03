Watch: Vaccine Appointment Turns Into Surprise Proposal For US Healthcare Worker

A frontline health worker in South Dakota was in for a pleasant surprise when his boyfriend proposed to him at a Covid-19 vaccine appointment recently.

Robby Vargas-Cortes, an EMS supervisor and paramedic, was slated to get his vaccine. His partner of five years Eric Vanderlee, a registered nurse, was one of the administrators of the Covid vaccine at the Sanford Canton-Inwood Medical Center. Vargas-Cortes decided to take the opportunity and plan a unique proposal.

As Vanderlee was about to administer the injection, he noticed something sticking out of his partner's left sleeve. Vargas-Cortes had an engagement ring taped to his arm!

Vargas-Cortes took off the ring and proposed to a visibly overjoyed Vanderlee. The hospital shared the heartwarming clip of the proposal online, which soon went viral.

It’s been kind of a crazy year, and you know it’s been a fun ride to have you in my life,” Vargas-Cortes, told Vanderlee as he proposed.

"Eric Vanderlee, a registered nurse in Canton, South Dakota, has been helping administer the COVID-19 vaccine to local health care workers. But he noticed something strange when he went to give the shot to one fellow Sanford Health employee. Robby Vargas-Cortes, an EMS supervisor and Eric’s boyfriend, had an engagement ring taped to his arm. Robby got his vaccine – and an enthusiastic yes from his now fiancé. Congratulations, Eric and Robby!" the caption read.

"We're nearing the end of the pandemic. The vaccine is kind of like a new chapter," Vargas-Cortes noted in a CNN report. The EMS supervisor reportedly had the ring for nearly three years but was in search of the right moment.

The video currently has more than 7,200 shares and over 600 comments. "If you like it you should put a ring and vaccine on it!" one viewer commented on the video.

