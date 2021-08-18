August 18, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  International  »  US Approves Booster Shots To Tackle Decline In Vaccine Efficacy

US Approves Booster Shots To Tackle Decline In Vaccine Efficacy

The plan, as outlined by the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other top authorities, calls for an extra dose eight months after people get their second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Outlook Web Desk 18 August 2021, Last Updated at 9:19 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
US Approves Booster Shots To Tackle Decline In Vaccine Efficacy
Representational Image
AP
US Approves Booster Shots To Tackle Decline In Vaccine Efficacy
outlookindia.com
2021-08-18T21:19:06+05:30

Following evidence suggesting decline in vaccines' effectiveness, US health officials on Wednesday authorized Covid-19 booster shots to all Americans in a bid to ensure heightened protection amid the surging delta variant. 

Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other top authorities designed the plan that includes administration of an extra dose eight months after people get their second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. The doses could begin the week of September 20.

Health officials said people who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will also probably need extra shots. But they said they are awaiting more data and have yet to work out a plan.

The plan is still awaiting a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) evaluation of the safety and effectiveness of a third dose, the officials said.

In a statement, health officials said it is “very clear” that the vaccines' protection against infection wanes over time, and now, with the highly contagious delta variant spreading rapidly, “we are starting to see evidence of reduced protection against mild and moderate disease.”

“Based on our latest assessment, the current protection against severe disease, hospitalisation and death could diminish in the months ahead,” they said. 

(With AP Inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

US And Two Dozen Other Nations Urge Taliban To Protect Afghan Women's Rights

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Desk New York US Officials Booster Dose Covid-19 vaccine COVID-19 Pfizer Moderna Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Food and Drug Administration (FDA) International

More from World

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos