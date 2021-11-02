Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 02, 2021
US Congressman Expresses Concern Over Hindu-Muslim Violence In Tripura And Bangladesh

US Congressman Andy Levin has expressed his concern over anti-Hindu violence and retaliatory violence in Bangladesh and Tripura. He blames Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Tripura Police for terrorizing Muslims.

US Congressman Expresses Concern Over Hindu-Muslim Violence In Tripura And Bangladesh
US Congressman Andy Levin | AP

US Congressman Expresses Concern Over Hindu-Muslim Violence In Tripura And Bangladesh
2021-11-02T08:20:09+05:30
Published: 02 Nov 2021, Updated: 02 Nov 2021 8:20 am

US Congressman Andy Levin has expressed concern over the communal clashes in Bangladesh and Indian state Tripura.

"I'm deeply concerned by news of continued violence between Hindus and Muslims in the Tripura state of India and in Bangladesh,” Congressman Andy Levin said in a tweet.

Hindu temples and homes were targeted in mob attacks in Bangladesh in mid-October during the Durga puja festivities over an alleged blasphemous post on social media.

Hindu outfits in neighbouring Tripura called for protests demanding justice for minority members in Bangladesh, leading to sporadic clashes in the state. Congressman further alleged the role of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the complacency of Tripura State Police,

“Provocative and brutal incitement by state and non-state actors against religious minorities must be condemned in the strongest terms,” Levin said as he re-tweeted a story from The Washington Post in this regard.

(With PTI Inputs)

