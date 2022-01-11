Advertisement
Tuesday, Jan 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

US Concerned Over China's Attempt To 'Intimidate' India And Other Neighbouring Countries

Ahead of the 14th round of military-level talks between India and China, the United States expressed concern over Beijing's behaviour in the region that could prove to be destabilising.

US Concerned Over China's Attempt To 'Intimidate' India And Other Neighbouring Countries
Representative image. | AP

Trending

US Concerned Over China's Attempt To 'Intimidate' India And Other Neighbouring Countries
outlookindia.com
2022-01-11T15:22:30+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 11 Jan 2022, Updated: 11 Jan 2022 3:22 pm

The US is concerned by China's attempt to "intimidate" its neighbours, including India, as Washington believes that Beijing's behaviour in the region and around the world could be destabilising, the White House has said, asserting that America will continue to stand with its partners.

The remarks of White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki came ahead of the 14th round of military-level talks between India and China on the 20-month row in eastern Ladakh.

Asked about China's aggressive behaviour on its border with India and if the topic came during America's talks with China or Washington sending any message to Beijing on this, Psaki, during her daily news conference on Monday, said that the US continues to closely monitor the situation along the India-China border.

We continue to support dialogue and peaceful resolution of these border disputes, she said.

We've been pretty clear how we view Beijing's behaviour in the region and around the world. We believe it can be destabilising. And we're concerned by the People's Republic of China's attempt to intimidate its neighbours.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

We'll continue to stand with our partners on that, Psaki asserted.

According to sources in the security establishment in New Delhi, the 'Senior Highest Military Commander Level' talks between India and China will take place on January 12 at the Chushul-Moldo meeting point, on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh.

India is looking forward to a "constructive" dialogue with China to resolve issues in remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh, they said, adding that the major focus of the talks will be on disengagement in the Hot Springs area.

The Indian side is expected to press for disengagement as soon as possible in all the remaining friction points including resolution of issues in Depsang Bulge and Demchok.

The 13th round of talks had taken place on October 10, 2021, and they ended in a stalemate.

Both sides failed to make any headway in the talks with the Indian Army saying after the dialogue that the "constructive suggestions" made by it were neither agreeable to the Chinese side nor it could provide any "forward-looking" proposals.

In their virtual diplomatic talks on November 18, India and China agreed to hold the 14th round of military talks at an early date to achieve the objective of complete disengagement in remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh.

The eastern Ladakh border standoff between the Indian and Chinese militaries erupted on May 5, 2020, following a violent clash in the Pangong lake areas.

As a result of a series of military and diplomatic talks, the two sides completed the disengagement process last year in the north and south banks of the Pangong lake and in the Gogra area.

Each side currently has around 50,000 to 60,000 troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the sensitive sector.

India, the US and several other world powers have been talking about the need to ensure a free, open and thriving Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of China's rising military manoeuvring in the resource-rich region.

China claims nearly all of the disputed South China Sea, though Taiwan, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam all claim parts of it. Beijing has built artificial islands and military installations in the South China Sea. China also has territorial disputes with Japan in the East China Sea.

The US maintains it will support its regional allies in the defence of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

America has been periodically sending its naval and air patrols through the South China Sea, challenging China's claims of sovereignty over the area and also asserting the freedom of navigation.

The US says it seeks to preserve peace and stability, uphold the freedom of the seas in a manner consistent with international law, maintain the unimpeded flow of commerce and oppose any attempt to use coercion or force to settle disputes.

Tags

PTI Washington The United States China Ladakh International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

US And Russia Launch Special Talks Ukraine Tension Worsens

US And Russia Launch Special Talks Ukraine Tension Worsens

Ohio Rep. Jordan Rejects Jan. 6 Panel Request For Interview

Will China Be Able To Rescue Sri Lanka Out Of Its Debt-Crisis?

22 People Including Children Freeze To Death In Pakistan's Murree As Heavy Snowfall Traps Cars

Kazakhstan: Around 5,800 Protestors Detained Following Last Week's Violence

Turban Of Sikh Taxi Driver Knocked Off By Unidentified Man At JFK Airport In USA

Will China Invade Taiwan In 2022?

China: Blast Leaves 16 Dead At Cafeteria In Chongqing City

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Trent Boult In 300-Club As New Zealand Rout Bangladesh To Tie Series

Trent Boult In 300-Club As New Zealand Rout Bangladesh To Tie Series

Blaze Of Sorrow

Blaze Of Sorrow

New Zealand Give Memorable Farewell To Ross Taylor

New Zealand Give Memorable Farewell To Ross Taylor

Golden Globes 2022: Best Of The Golden Globe Red Carpet

Golden Globes 2022: Best Of The Golden Globe Red Carpet

Advertisement

More from World

Haiti: Two Journalists Killed By Gang Near Capital

Haiti: Two Journalists Killed By Gang Near Capital

Mexico: Gangs Kill Nine People In Reaction To Govt’s Crackdown On Crime

Mexico: Gangs Kill Nine People In Reaction To Govt’s Crackdown On Crime

Study Abroad Amid Covid-19 Pandemic: Busting 10 Myths About Overseas Education

Study Abroad Amid Covid-19 Pandemic: Busting 10 Myths About Overseas Education

Kazakhstan President: Gave Order To Open Lethal Fire On 'Terrorists' Without Warning

Kazakhstan President: Gave Order To Open Lethal Fire On 'Terrorists' Without Warning

Read More from Outlook

Time Of The Living Dead: How Zombie Films Have Dealt With Apocalypse

Time Of The Living Dead: How Zombie Films Have Dealt With Apocalypse

Jai Arjun Singh / There is a long-standing connection between zombies and pandemics in horror lore, but there isn’t always a definite answer to the question: which came first?

How Crypto Fear and Greed Index Reflects The Market Sentiment: All You Need to Know

How Crypto Fear and Greed Index Reflects The Market Sentiment: All You Need to Know

Harsh Kumar / Crypto Fear and Greed Index measure the sentiment of the cryptocurrency market. While it is an indicator of the overall market sentiment, an investing decision has to be based on several other inputs.

Decoding The Politics Behind Novak Djokovic’s Visa Battle With Australian Government

Decoding The Politics Behind Novak Djokovic’s Visa Battle With Australian Government

Ankit Kumar Singh / Current Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison seems to be gaining political mileage by denying the world's No.1 tennis player Novak Djokovic entry in the first Grand Slam of the year.

Covid-19 Spike In Delhi But Demand For Oxygen Support Low: Top Covid Hospitals

Covid-19 Spike In Delhi But Demand For Oxygen Support Low: Top Covid Hospitals

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital in Delhi, which is one of India’s biggest hospitals for dedicated facilities for Covid-19 patients, hasn’t received a single Omicron-confirmed patient to date which required oxygen support.

Advertisement