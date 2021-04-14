April 14, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  International  »  UK: World’s Longest Rabbit Stolen, Owner Offers Rs 2 Lakh Reward For Information

UK: World’s Longest Rabbit Stolen, Owner Offers Rs 2 Lakh Reward For Information

Darius, a continental giant rabbit, holds the Guinness World Record citation for being the world’s longest rabbit (4 feet, 3 inches).

Associated Press (AP) 14 April 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
UK: World’s Longest Rabbit Stolen, Owner Offers Rs 2 Lakh Reward For Information
Owner Annette Edwards with Darius
Twitter
UK: World’s Longest Rabbit Stolen, Owner Offers Rs 2 Lakh Reward For Information
outlookindia.com
2021-04-14T12:15:23+05:30

 Police say one of the world's biggest bunnies has been stolen from its home in central England.

Darius, a Continental Giant rabbit, disappeared from his enclosure in a backyard in the village of Stoulton over the weekend, the West Mercia Police force said. They did not elaborate on why they thought it was a theft instead of an escape.

The force appealed for any information about or sightings of Darius, who is gray-brown and 129 centimeters (4 feet, 3 inches) long at full stretch. He holds the Guinness World Records citation for the world's longest rabbit. Rabbits of his type are known to weigh about 15 to 20 pounds (7 to 9 kilograms).

Owner Annette Edwards, a large-rabbit breeder and model, urged the culprit or culprits to return Darius to his home 160 kilometers (100 miles) northwest of London, saying it was a “very sad day.”

She initially offered a 1,000 pound ($1,370) reward, but tweeted Tuesday: “Please Please I am so upset Can you bring my Darius back I am putting the reward up to 2,000 pounds ($2,748)."

Police are on the lookout for the giant bunny. 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Joe Biden Sets 9/11 Attack Anniversary As New Deadline To Withdraw US Troops From Afghanistan

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Associated Press (AP) International

More from World

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos