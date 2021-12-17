Advertisement
Friday, Dec 17, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

UK Governing Conservatives Suffer Shock By-Election Loss

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party has suffered a stunning defeat in a parliamentary by-election that was a referendum on his government amid weeks of scandal and soaring COVID-19 infections.

UK Governing Conservatives Suffer Shock By-Election Loss

Trending

UK Governing Conservatives Suffer Shock By-Election Loss
outlookindia.com
2021-12-17T14:48:16+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 17 Dec 2021, Updated: 17 Dec 2021 2:48 pm

Liberal Democrat Helen Morgan, representing England's third biggest party, overturned a Conservative majority of almost 23,000 votes from the last election to win Thursday's contest.


The election in North Shropshire, a rural area of northwest England, was called after the former Conservative member of Parliament resigned amid a corruption scandal.


The result will heap pressure on Johnson just two years after he was re-elected with a seemingly unassailable 80-seat majority in Parliament.

Related Stories

Not A Word More On Will Smith’s Sex Life, Please!


But his authority has been dented in recent weeks by allegations that he and his staff attended Christmas parties last year while the country was under lockdown, efforts to shield an ally from allegations of illegal lobbying and suggestions that he improperly accepted donations to fund the lavish refurbishment of his official residence.


Against this backdrop, supporters and opponents are questioning Johnson's handling of the pandemic after coronavirus infections soared to records this week as the highly transmissible omicron variant swept through the UK.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown


“Tonight, the people of North Shropshire have spoken on behalf of the British people,” Morgan said in her victory speech. “They said loudly and clearly, 'Boris Johnson, the party is over. Your government, run on lies and bluster, will be held accountable. It will be scrutinised, it will be challenged, and it can and will be defeated.”

-With PTI inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Boris Johnson Britain London International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

US Sanctions Over Xinjiang 'Forced Labour': China Vows To Respond

US Sanctions Over Xinjiang 'Forced Labour': China Vows To Respond

German Opposition Party To Announce Leadership Ballot Result

North Korea Calls For Unity On 10th Death Anniversary Of Former Leader Kim Jong Il

Omicron Covid-19 Variant: EU Leaders Struggle For Common Position On Prevention Measures

Omicron Variant Is Infectious But Not Life-Threatening Shows Data

Bell Hooks: A Radical, Black Feminist Whose Ideology Created Far Reaching Impact

Iraqi Government And Kurdish Fighters Working Together To Prevent Islamic State's Resurgance

Ready To Provide Additional Rafale Jets If India Requires: French Defense Minister

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Typhoon Rai

Typhoon Rai

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Advertisement

More from World

US: Pall Lingers Over Holiday Season Again Due To Covid-19 Spike

US: Pall Lingers Over Holiday Season Again Due To Covid-19 Spike

Pakistan Not Stopping Terrorists Functioning From Its Land: US State Department

Pakistan Not Stopping Terrorists Functioning From Its Land: US State Department

Spyware Similar To Pegasus Found In Phones Of Egyptian Dissidents

Spyware Similar To Pegasus Found In Phones Of Egyptian Dissidents

Covid-19 Vaccines: US CDC Panel Recommends Pfizer, Moderna Over J&J Shot

Covid-19 Vaccines: US CDC Panel Recommends Pfizer, Moderna Over J&J Shot

Read More from Outlook

Omicron Variant Is Infectious But Not Life-Threatening Shows Data

Omicron Variant Is Infectious But Not Life-Threatening Shows Data

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / South Africa is witnessing its fourth wave of Covid-19 infections which is largely being seen due to the Omicron variant. While comparing the three recent waves, it can be clearly seen that the severity due to this variant is much lower than either Beta or Delta variants.

Why Maharashtra OBC Reservation Is In A State Of Paralysis

Why Maharashtra OBC Reservation Is In A State Of Paralysis

Haima Deshpande / The fiasco of the OBC reservation in the local bodies in Maharashtra speaks volumes of the lack of coordination between the heavyweights in the cabinet.

ACT 2021, IND Vs PAK LIVE: India 1-0 Pakistan In 3rd Quarter

ACT 2021, IND Vs PAK LIVE: India 1-0 Pakistan In 3rd Quarter

Jayanta Oinam / A day after Vijay Diwas, India clash with Pakistan in a round-robin hockey league match of the Asian Champions Trophy 2021 in Dhaka.

Nowhere To Hide, Mr CM: Poverty Data Proves Nitish Kumar’s Policy Failure

Nowhere To Hide, Mr CM: Poverty Data Proves Nitish Kumar’s Policy Failure

Manoj Kumar Jha / In what direction is Bihar’s double-engine train moving? While the Niti Aayog report should have been a matter of collective shame, the Nitish govt invariably looks for a shroud of denial.

Advertisement