UK Finds ‘More Transmissible’ Virus Variant Linked To South Africa

Another mutated strain of Covid-19 has been discovered in the United Kingdom. British Health Secretary Matt Hancock made the development public on Wednesday, adding that this new variant of coronavirus possibly originated in South Africa.

Even as countries around the world intensified efforts to prevent transmission of an earlier mutated strain of the virus from the island nation, the new virus variant is potentially more infectious.

While the first mutant was claimed by many to be about 70 per cent more infectious than SARS-CoV-2, Hancock reportedly informed that the new strain identified is even more transmissible than the first one.

"Thanks to the impressive genomic capability of the South Africans, we've detected two cases of another new variant of coronavirus here in the UK," Hancock said during a media briefing in London.

"Both are contacts of cases who have travelled from South Africa over the past few weeks," he was quoted by Reuters as saying.

"This new variant is highly concerning because it is yet more transmissible and it appears to have mutated further than the new variant that has been discovered in the UK," added Hancock, highlighting the increasing uncertainty in ascertaining the spread of the two mutant viruses.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine