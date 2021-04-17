April 17, 2021
Poshan
Twitter Users Across The Globe Report Logout Error, Tweet Failures

About 40,000 users faced issues while accessing Twitter on Saturday, reports claimed

Outlook Web Bureau 17 April 2021
Representational Image
Numerous Twitter users faced various issues while accessing the site on Saturday, reports claimed. Users around the world reported multiple issues including tweets failing to load, search bar not working and logout errors on desktop. More than 40,000 users were impacted, Downdetector, a website that tracks social media outages stated.

Users took to other social media platforms and complained that the they were receiving messages such as-- “The term you entered did not bring up any results. Please try again later” and “Cannot retrieve Tweets at this time. Please try again later.”

This is notably the second time the microblogging website has crashed, recently. On March 29, many iPhone users reported issues while trying to log in. Prior to that, Twitter reported a global “access issue”.

Twitter is yet to completely resolve the issues reported on Saturday.

 

 

 

