Trump Refuses To Budge; Warns Iran To Tread Carefully

Calling out Iranian President Rouhani's threat of enriching its uranium reserves above the stipulated threshold, United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that such threats can "come back to bite" it.

Trump wrote on Twitter, "Be careful with the threats, Iran. They can come back to bite you like nobody has been bitten before."

Iran has just issued a New Warning. Rouhani says that they will Enrich Uranium to “any amount we want” if there is no new Nuclear Deal. Be careful with the threats, Iran. They can come back to bite you like nobody has been bitten before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2019

The reaction from Trump came after Rouhani on Wednesday said that his country would increase its uranium enrichment by "any amount that is required".

According to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA) Iran is allowed to enrich its uranium reserves only up to 3.67% and can have only 300 kilograms of it. This was done to keep a check on Iran's civilian energy programme, preventing it from developing nuclear weapons at some point in the future.

Uranium enrichment of 90% is required to build nuclear weapons.

Rouhani has indicated that he is open to talks and can go back to abiding by the deal but only if the US ceases the sanctions it has imposed on it. For this, he has urged the EU and other signatories of the JCPoA to convince the US to come back to the deal.

"Our advice to Europe and the United States is to go back to logic and to the negotiating table...Go back to understanding, to respecting the law and resolutions of the U.N. Security Council. Under those conditions, all of us can abide by the nuclear deal," Rouhani said.

"We will act on the JCPOA 100 percent the day that the other party acts 100 percent (too)", Rouhani said.

The deal cited as a major diplomatic victory was signed in 2015, between former US president Barack Obama and Rouhani. However, President Donald Trump has time and again expressed his aversion to the deal and he finally withdrew it last year, calling it"defective at its core".

