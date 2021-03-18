March 18, 2021
Corona
Toddler Falls Out Of Moving Car In Horrific Incident, Watch Video Here

The shocking viral video which seems to be a CCTV grab shows a heavily busy road with cars and buses moving along, and, all of a sudden a child falls off from the back of a white SUV.

Outlook Web Bureau 18 March 2021
Video screenshot
2021-03-18T13:00:37+05:30

An alarming video of a toddler falling out of a running car on a busy road has surfaced online. In the video going viral on social media, the baby can be seen falling on the road busy with vehicles and then running towards the car. However, to everyone’s respite, the toddler miraculously survived the fall and was seen running towards the car after all vehicles stopped.

The video without date and place was shared on Twitter by a user named Shirin Khan. 

In CCTV footage, a child can be seen falling out from the back of a white SUV. Hopefully, the child survives the fall and starts running towards the car. The other vehicles stop after noticing the baby falling. Meanwhile, one of the child's family members steps out of the car to come to pick up the baby while a woman riding a scooter stand holding its hand.

Watch the viral video: 

 

