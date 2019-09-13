﻿
Home »  Website »  International »  Tiananmen Square 'Tank Man' Photographer Charlie Cole Dies At 64

Tiananmen Square 'Tank Man' Photographer Charlie Cole Dies At 64

Charlie Cole won the 1990 World Press Photo award for his picture which became a defining image of the 1989 pro-democracy protests.

IANS 13 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Tiananmen Square 'Tank Man' Photographer Charlie Cole Dies At 64
AP Photo
Tiananmen Square 'Tank Man' Photographer Charlie Cole Dies At 64
outlookindia.com
2019-09-13T13:31:36+0530

Charlie Cole, one of the photographers who captured the famous Tank Man on film during the Tiananmen Square protests in 1989, has died. He was 64.

He died last week in Bali, Indonesia, where he had been residing, the BBC reported on Friday.

Cole was one of four photographers that captured the image on June 5, 1989, of the man standing in the way of a column of tanks, a day after hundreds possibly thousands of people died.

Cole won the 1990 World Press Photo award for his picture which became a defining image of the 1989 pro-democracy protests.

He took his picture for Newsweek with a telephoto lens from the balcony of a hotel, framing it so the man was only just in the bottom left corner.

Cole later described how he had expected the man would be killed, and felt it was his responsibility to record what was happening.

But the unidentified protester was eventually pulled away from the scene by two men. What happened to him remains unknown.

Subscribe to daily news byte

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
IANS Indonesia Bali Tiananmen Democracy International
Next Story : Economic Slowdown Is An Opportunity For Radical Change
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From WORLD
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters