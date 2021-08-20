August 20, 2021
Thailand Surpasses 1M Cases As Latest Surge Wanes, 20K Cases Reported In Ten Days

On Friday, the Disease Control Department's daily statistics report showed the average number of COVID-19 tests has fallen over the past seven days.

Associated Press (AP) 20 August 2021, Last Updated at 2:48 pm
Thailand passed 1 million total coronavirus infections Friday as its latest surge dropped below 20,000 daily cases for the first time in 10 days.

Over 97 per cent of the cases counted since the pandemic began have been since April.

The outbreak connected to Bangkok entertainment venues and travel during the traditional new year in mid-April grew more serious when the delta variant was detected in crowded construction worker camps and spread into markets, communities, and families.

The government closed public places and imposed other restrictions last month, but infections and deaths remained high.

On Friday, however, the Disease Control Department's daily statistics report showed the average number of COVID-19 tests has fallen over the past seven days.

Thailand reported 19,851 new cases on Friday.

Apisamai Srirangsan, a deputy spokesperson for the government's Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, said in a briefing that although the number of daily cases remains high, it seems quite steady. 



Associated Press (AP)

