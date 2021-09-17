Friday, Sep 17, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
International Taliban Orders Resumption Of Classes For Boys Upto Class 12, Girls Excluded

Taliban Orders Resumption Of Classes For Boys Upto Class 12, Girls Excluded

The statement for resumption of classes from 6 to 12, published on Facebook, did not include girls.

Taliban Orders Resumption Of Classes For Boys Upto Class 12, Girls Excluded
The foreign minister of Taliban-run Cabinet, Amir Khan Muttaqi during a press conference in Kabul. | AP

Trending

Taliban Orders Resumption Of Classes For Boys Upto Class 12, Girls Excluded
outlookindia.com
2021-09-17T17:59:23+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 17 Sep 2021, Updated: 17 Sep 2021 5:59 pm

The Taliban's education ministry says all male students grades six to 12 and male teachers should resume classes starting Saturday.

The statement Friday published on Facebook did not include girls of that age, and the lack of guidance highlighted ongoing concerns that the Taliban might impose restrictions on girls and women. The Taliban previously allowed girls in grades one to six to resume their classes.

In the past, the hardliner group that took over Afghanistan last month had forbidden girls and women from attending school and work.

In some of the provinces, women still are not allowed to continue their work, with exceptions for women who have worked in health departments, hospitals and education. (AP)

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Istanbul Taliban Government Taliban International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from World

Pakistan PM Imran Khan Meets Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi To Discuss Afghan Issue

Pakistan PM Imran Khan Meets Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi To Discuss Afghan Issue

Computing Pioneer Clive Sinclair Dies At 81

Quad Diplomats Prepare For First Ever In-Person Leader's Summit, Meet ahead of the White House Event.

Beijing Woman Sues For Right To Freeze Her Eggs

China Reports 62 New Cases, 1 Billion Vaccinated

SCO Summit: EAM Jaishankar Discusses Afghan Crisis With Iran President, Russian Counterpart

Three Chinese Astronauts Return To Earth After 90 Days In Space

Explained: Ventilation, Air Purifiers Can Help Prevent Covid-19 Spread In Schools

Photo Gallery

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Madrid Fashion Week

Madrid Fashion Week

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Advertisement

More from World

Stab In The Back: French Foreign Minister Lashes Out At Biden Over Exclusivity In New Strategic Alliance

Stab In The Back: French Foreign Minister Lashes Out At Biden Over Exclusivity In New Strategic Alliance

'Body Composting': Eco-Friendly Alternative To Burials And Cremations Finds Takers In US

'Body Composting': Eco-Friendly Alternative To Burials And Cremations Finds Takers In US

Covid-19: US Approves New Use Of Eli Lilly's Drug For Treating Patients

Covid-19: US Approves New Use Of Eli Lilly's Drug For Treating Patients

IMF Suspends Engagement With Taliban Until Govt Gets International Recognition

IMF Suspends Engagement With Taliban Until Govt Gets International Recognition

Read More from Outlook

Nitin Gadkari Claims He Makes Rs 4 Lakh Every Month From YouTube For His Lecture Videos

Nitin Gadkari Claims He Makes Rs 4 Lakh Every Month From YouTube For His Lecture Videos

Outlook Web Desk / The Union Minister claims he became a chef and started cooking at home and has delivered more than 950 lectures online.

PM's Birthday Gift: 1 Crore Vaccinations In A Day As Health Ministry Pushes For New Record

PM's Birthday Gift: 1 Crore Vaccinations In A Day As Health Ministry Pushes For New Record

Outlook Web Desk / Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the country will all make a new record of COVID-19 vaccination, which will be a birthday gift to PM Narendra Modi.

Why Moratorium On AGR Dues And Other Reforms Are Too Little, Too Late For Telecom Sector

Why Moratorium On AGR Dues And Other Reforms Are Too Little, Too Late For Telecom Sector

Neeraj Thakur / The real trouble for the telecom operators began when the government decided to price the 3G spectrum at a very high rate which eventually gave it a windfall gain of Rs 67,719 crore.

J&K Asks Govt Employees To Submit Reports On Their Family And Associates

J&K Asks Govt Employees To Submit Reports On Their Family And Associates

Naseer Ganai / Government employees in J&K have been warned of action in case they fail to submit detailed reports on their relatives, persons sharing residential space with 'hostile' links.

Advertisement