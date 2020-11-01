Man In Medieval Costume Hacks 2 To Death In Quebec, Arrested

Halloween celebrations in Canada’s Quebec City turned crimson on Saturday as a a sword-wielding person dressed in medieval clothing, went on a stabbing rampage in the city. Local police have arrested one suspect in connection to the case.
Police said the suspect is in his mid-20s and confirmed two people have died and five others are hurt. There's no word on a possible motive for the attacks.
Police said five victims have been transported to a hospital, however, there was no immediate word on their conditions.
A video of the incident has been shared on social media.
#QuebecCity: Video shows Quebec City attacker dressed as a samurai— he used a sword to kill 2 & injured 5. #Quebec #QUÉBEC #Frontenac— Rahul Upadhyay (@rahulrajnews) November 1, 2020
Vieux-Québec pic.twitter.com/DjEgkyi4cO
Police have asked locals to remain indoors.
