Man In Medieval Costume Hacks 2 To Death In Quebec, Arrested

Corona
The incident has left two dead and five other injured.

Associated Press (AP) 01 November 2020
Halloween celebrations in Canada’s Quebec City turned crimson on Saturday as a a sword-wielding person dressed in medieval clothing, went on a stabbing rampage in the city. Local police have arrested one suspect in connection to the case.

Police said the suspect is in his mid-20s and confirmed two people have died and five others are hurt. There's no word on a possible motive for the attacks.

Police said five victims have been transported to a hospital, however, there was no immediate word on their conditions.

A video of the incident has been shared on social media.

Police have asked locals to remain indoors.

 

