Man In Medieval Costume Hacks 2 To Death In Quebec, Arrested

Halloween celebrations in Canada’s Quebec City turned crimson on Saturday as a a sword-wielding person dressed in medieval clothing, went on a stabbing rampage in the city. Local police have arrested one suspect in connection to the case.

Police said the suspect is in his mid-20s and confirmed two people have died and five others are hurt. There's no word on a possible motive for the attacks.

Police said five victims have been transported to a hospital, however, there was no immediate word on their conditions.

A video of the incident has been shared on social media.

#QuebecCity: Video shows Quebec City attacker dressed as a samurai— he used a sword to kill 2 & injured 5. #Quebec #QUÉBEC #Frontenac

Vieux-Québec pic.twitter.com/DjEgkyi4cO — Rahul Upadhyay (@rahulrajnews) November 1, 2020

Police have asked locals to remain indoors.

