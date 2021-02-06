February 06, 2021
Corona
Spain Reports First Case Of Brazilian Coronavirus Variant At Madrid Airport

Spain began tightening restrictions on flights from Brazil and South Africa, earlier this week, after new coronavirus variants were reported in those countries.

Associated Press (AP) 06 February 2021
Representational Image
AP Photo
2021-02-06T08:35:22+05:30

Spain has reported its first case of the Brazilian variant of coronavirus after a passenger tested positive for it at Madrid airport.

The Madrid regional health department said Friday the 44-year-old man arrived from Brazil on Jan. 29 and had a negative PCR document but tested positive in an antibody test at the airport. He was taken to a city hospital, which later confirmed the variant.

Spain this week began tightening restrictions on flights from Brazil and South Africa owing to variants detected in those countries. It already has similar restrictions with Britain.

The 14-day average infection rate per 100,000 population continued to ease, dropping to 750 on Friday from 783 on Thursday. ICU bed occupancy by coronavirus patients remains at 44%.

 

