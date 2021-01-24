Smitten By Mittens: Woman Who Crocheted Bernie Sanders' Mittens Receives More Than 13,000 Orders

Also read Desi Version Of Bernie Sanders Memes: Have A Look

Jen Ellis, the woman behind Bernie Sanders' viral mittens which he wore during Joe Biden's presidential inauguration, has received over 13,000 orders. Pictures of Sanders wearing the mittens had gone viral soon after the inauguration and netizens loved it so much that Ellis has been inundated with orders for the product.

Ellis, a 42-year-old elementary school teacher, gifted those mittens to Sanders after he lost to Hillary Clinton in the 2016 Democratic presidential primary. Ellis made them for Sanders with repurposed wool sweaters and fleece made from recycled plastic bottles for the inside lining.

