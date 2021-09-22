Advertisement
Wednesday, Sep 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Covid-19 Cases Declining Around The World, Says WHO

The World Health Organisation said that 3.6 million new cases were reported globally last week, down from 4 million new infections the previous week in the first substantial decline for more than two months.

Covid-19 Cases Declining Around The World, Says WHO
WHO reports global decline in Covid-19 cases | Image for representation | PTI

Trending

Covid-19 Cases Declining Around The World, Says WHO
outlookindia.com
2021-09-22T16:51:54+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 22 Sep 2021, Updated: 22 Sep 2021 4:51 pm

The number of new Covid-19 cases continued to fall last week, with 3.6 million new cases reported globally, down from 4 million new infections the previous week, the World Health Organization said.

Last week's drop marked the first substantial decline for more than two months, with falling COVID-19 cases in every world region.

In its latest update on the pandemic released on Tuesday, WHO said there were major decreases in cases in two regions: a 22 per cent fall in the Middle East and a 16 per cent drop in Southeast Asia.

Related Stories

WHO Chief Lauds India's Decision To Resume Export Of Covid-19 Vaccines

Active COVID-19 Cases Lowest In 186 Days In India .

The UN health agency said there were just under 60,000 deaths in the past week, a 7 per cent decline. It said that while Southeast Asia reported a 30 per cent decrease in COVID-19 deaths, the Western Pacific region reported a 7 per cent increase.

The most coronavirus cases were seen in the U.S., India, Britain, Turkey and the Philippines. WHO said the faster-spreading delta variant has now been seen in 185 countries and is present in every part of the world.

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

The organisation also revised its list of “variants of interest,” or those that it believes have the potential to cause big outbreaks; WHO said it's tracking the lambda and mu variants, which both arose in Latin America but have yet to cause widespread epidemics.

WHO has previously said that in all countries where the delta variant is circulating, it has become the predominant virus. (AP) MRJ

Tags

Associated Press (AP) International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from World

Earthquake With Magnitude-6.5 Recorded Off Nicaragua Coast

Earthquake With Magnitude-6.5 Recorded Off Nicaragua Coast

Nasal Spray Made Of Tiny Antibodies Found In Llamas May Held Fight Covid-19

Small Aircraft Intercepted In Restricted Flight Area While Biden Was Addressing UN General Assembly

Taliban Nominates Shaheen As Afghan Envoy To UN, Wants Him To Participate At UNGA

Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Causes Some Damage In Australia

German Officials Fear Anti-Mask Radicalization After Killing At Gas Station

US President Joe Biden To Appoint Indian-American To Key Pentagon Position

Biden Holds Bilateral Meets With British And Australian Prime Ministers, Discusses Indo-Pacific, Afghanistan

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Kartik Tyagi Scripts Incredible IPL Win For Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings

Kartik Tyagi Scripts Incredible IPL Win For Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings

'Non Stop' Rains Bring Life To A Standstill In Kolkata

'Non Stop' Rains Bring Life To A Standstill In Kolkata

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2021

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2021

11th Beijing International Film Festival

11th Beijing International Film Festival

More from World

US Defense Secy Lloyd Austin Thanks Rajnath Singh For India's Cooperation In Afghan Evacuation

US Defense Secy Lloyd Austin Thanks Rajnath Singh For India's Cooperation In Afghan Evacuation

China Keeps Virus At Bay At High Cost Ahead Of Winter Olympics

China Keeps Virus At Bay At High Cost Ahead Of Winter Olympics

Democratic Transformation By Military Interventions Entail Nothing But Harm: Xi Jinping in UN

Democratic Transformation By Military Interventions Entail Nothing But Harm: Xi Jinping in UN

UK Energy Crisis: Govt Agrees In CO2 Deal To Avert Food Shortages

UK Energy Crisis: Govt Agrees In CO2 Deal To Avert Food Shortages

Read More from Outlook

UK Gives Nod To Covishield But No Respite For Indian Travellers

UK Gives Nod To Covishield But No Respite For Indian Travellers

Outlook Web Desk / Despite the UK putting Covishield on its updated international travel advisory, India is not yet on a list of 17 approved countries.

Why PM Modi's US Visit Holds Key To India's Strategy On China, Afghanistan

Why PM Modi's US Visit Holds Key To India's Strategy On China, Afghanistan

Seema Guha / Apart from in-person meetings with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, PM Modi will address the UNGA and Quad summits and may share India's concerns on use of Afghanistan as a terror hub.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Pacer T Natarajan Tests COVID-19 Positive

Sunrisers Hyderabad Pacer T Natarajan Tests COVID-19 Positive

Outlook Web Bureau / The IPL, however, said that 'tonight's game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals will go ahead.'

First Jammu Bandh After Article 370 Abrogation Affects Normal Life

First Jammu Bandh After Article 370 Abrogation Affects Normal Life

Naseer A Ganai / Protests and rallies were taken out at various places of the region for the first time after the abrogation of Article 370.

Advertisement