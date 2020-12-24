Secret Santa! Customer Leaves Tip Worth Rs 4 Lakh For Restaurant Employees As Gift

It’s Christmas week and we all are busy buying our secret Santa gifts. Something similar happened at this Ohio, USA restaurant when a customer left a huge tip of USD5600 (Approx 4 lakh) for an employee. According to reports, 28 people got USD 1200 each (Approx 88,000).

Moussa Salloukh, who owns Souk Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar in Toledo, in a Facebook post said this generous act left staffers in tears of happiness, according to the Daily Mail.

"This really happened. Last night one of our guests left a $5600 tip to be given to all of our staff, whether they were working that shift or not. It meant each of our 28 staff members received a $200 tip. What an amazing gesture of kindness to my employees," he wrote in the post on December 13.

"I asked if everything was all right and she just kind of showed me the check and it was a $5600.00 tip," he was quoted by Daily Mail.

