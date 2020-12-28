December 28, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  International  »  Saudi Arabia: Prominent Women's Rights Activist Gets Nearly 6 Years Jail

Saudi Arabia: Prominent Women's Rights Activist Gets Nearly 6 Years Jail

Loujain al-Hathloul was found guilty on charges of agitating for change, pursuing a foreign agenda and using the internet to harm public order: Reports

Associated Press (AP) 28 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Saudi Arabia: Prominent Women's Rights Activist Gets Nearly 6 Years Jail
Women's Rights Activist LoujainHathloul
LoujainHathloul/Twitter
Saudi Arabia: Prominent Women's Rights Activist Gets Nearly 6 Years Jail
outlookindia.com
2020-12-28T18:34:23+05:30

One of Saudi Arabia's most prominent women's rights activists was sentenced on Monday to nearly six years in prison under a vague and broadly-worded law aimed at combating terrorism, according to state-linked media.

Loujain al-Hathloul's case, and her imprisonment for the past two-and-a-half years, have drawn international criticism from rights groups, members of the US Congress and European Union lawmakers.

State-linked Saudi news outlet Sabq reported that al-Hathloul was found guilty by the kingdom's anti-terrorism court on charges including agitating for change, pursuing a foreign agenda and using the internet to harm public order. She has 30 days to appeal the verdict.

Al-Hathloul was among a handful of Saudi women who openly called for the right to drive before it was granted in 2018 and for the removal of male guardianship laws that had long stifled women's freedom of movement and ability to travel abroad.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Mired In Crises, North Korea's Kim Jong Un To Open Big Party Meeting

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Associated Press (AP) Social Media Activist International

More from World

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos