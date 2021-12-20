Advertisement
Monday, Dec 20, 2021
Russian President Vladimir Putin Holds Talks With PM Modi On Asia-Pacific Region

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held talks and exchanged views on the situation in the "Asia-Pacific" region.

Russian President Vladimir Putin Holds Talks With PM Modi On Asia-Pacific Region
PM Narendra Modi (L) interacts with Russia President Vladimir Putin (File Photo) | AP

Russian President Vladimir Putin Holds Talks With PM Modi On Asia-Pacific Region
2021-12-20T20:16:53+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 20 Dec 2021, Updated: 20 Dec 2021 8:16 pm

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday held a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and exchanged views on the situation in the "Asia-Pacific" region, a Russian official said.

Russia often refers to the Indo-Pacific region as Asia-Pacific.

The official said the two leaders also discussed practical aspects of implementing the agreements finalised during Putin's visit to India on December 6.

"Vladimir Putin warmly thanked Narendra Modi for the hospitality extended to the Russian delegation during the high-level visit to New Delhi on December 6," the Russian official said.

"They discussed practical aspects of implementing the agreements reached at the talks and expressed mutual intent for the further multifaceted development of relations of the special and privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India," he said.

Vladimir Putin Narendra Modi New Delhi India-Russia International
