March 11, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  International  »  Riled By Questions, Thai PM Sprays Sanitizer On Journalists, Video Goes Viral

Riled By Questions, Thai PM Sprays Sanitizer On Journalists, Video Goes Viral

The quick-tempered former army commander, Prayuth Chan-ocha, is known for his unpredictable behavior.

Associated Press (AP) 11 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Riled By Questions, Thai PM Sprays Sanitizer On Journalists, Video Goes Viral
Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha sprays alcohol mist on a front row of reporters sitting inside the press conference room at Government house in Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, March 9 , 2021. Riled by a final question about a possible Cabinet reshuffle, the prime minister told reporters to mind their own business, then grabbed a container of alcohol mist and doused the front row before sauntering off.
AP
Riled By Questions, Thai PM Sprays Sanitizer On Journalists, Video Goes Viral
outlookindia.com
2021-03-11T19:56:49+05:30

Politicians are often accused of sanitizing the news. On Tuesday, Thailand’s prime minister sanitized members of the press.

After fielding a slew of questions from journalists at his weekly news conference in Bangkok, the famously mercurial Prayuth Chan-ocha sprayed back — with disinfectant.

Riled by a final question about a possible Cabinet reshuffle, he told reporters to mind their own business, then grabbed a container of alcohol mist and doused the front row before sauntering off.

The quick-tempered former army commander, who overthrew the elected government in a 2014 coup, is known for his unpredictable behavior. In the past, he’s spoken to a media scrum while fondling the ear of one of the reporters and flung a banana peel at camera operators.

After an event in 2018 he declined to speak to the media, and instead set up a life-size cutout of himself. “Ask this guy,” he said and walked away.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Myanmar Junta Rejects UN Appeal, Kills More Protesters

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Associated Press (AP) Thailand Sanitizer /Sanitize Journalists International

More from World

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos