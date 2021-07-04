On the 245th anniversary of the country's independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated President Joe Biden and the people of the United States on Sunday.

In a tweet, Modi stated that India and the United States, as vigorous democracies, share principles of freedom and liberty and that their strategic alliance is genuinely global in scope.

On July 4, the United States celebrates its Independence Day. The day is popularly referred to as 'Fourth of July' in the country.

Modi stated, "Congratulations and congratulations to @POTUS @JoeBiden and the people of the United States on their 245th anniversary of independence. India and the United States, both vigorous democracies, share ideals of liberty and freedom. Our strategic alliance is genuinely worldwide in scope."

