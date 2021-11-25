Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 25, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Peter Buck, Last Co-Founder Of Subway, Dies At 90; Look At His Journey

Subway Co-Founder Peter Buck Death: He was a nuclear physicist whose $1000 investment in a friend's sandwich shop provided genesis for his billion-dollar chain, Subway.

Peter Buck, Last Co-Founder Of Subway, Dies At 90; Look At His Journey
Subway is a billion dollar sandwich chain. It's last co-founder, Peter Buck has died at the age of 90 on November 18, 2021. | Getty Images

Trending

Peter Buck, Last Co-Founder Of Subway, Dies At 90; Look At His Journey
outlookindia.com
2021-11-25T09:28:04+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 25 Nov 2021, Updated: 25 Nov 2021 9:28 am

Peter Buck, whose $1,000 investment in a family friend's Connecticut sandwich shop in 1965 provided the genesis for what is now the world's largest restaurant chain — Subway — has died. He was 90.

Buck, a nuclear physicist who was born in Portland, Maine, in 1930, died at a hospital in Danbury, Connecticut, on Nov 18, Subway said in a statement. The cause of his death was not disclosed.

At 17, family friend Fred DeLuca had asked Buck how he could make some money to help pay for college. Buck's answer? Open a sandwich shop.

In 1965, he and DeLuca opened “Pete's Super Submarines” in Bridgeport, with the priciest sandwich selling for 69 cents.

The duo changed the name to “Subway” three years later and decided to turn it into a chain by franchising — a move that would eventually make both of them billionaires. Forbes estimated Buck's net worth at $1.7 billion. DeLuca died in 2015 at age 67.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

Subway says it now has more than 40,000 locations worldwide, topping McDonald's and Starbucks.

“We didn't make a profit for 15 years,” Buck told The Wall Street Journal in 2014.

Asked if he ever thought the chain would grow so big, he told the newspaper, “Well, I always thought we'd get bigger and bigger, but I really didn't have a certain number in mind”.

As a physicist, Buck was hired by General Electric in 1957 at a laboratory in Schenectady, New York, and worked on atomic power plants for US Navy submarines and ships. He later worked for United Nuclear in White Plains, New York, and Nuclear Energy Services in Danbury, where he made his home, according to an obituary prepared by his family.

He also pursued philanthropy, making significant donations to many organisations including the Smithsonian Institution, to which he gave a 23-carat ruby named after his late second wife, Carmen Lucia Buck, in 2004.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) USA Subway International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

Iran Nuclear Talks Fail To Reach Agreement, Says IAEA Chief

Iran Nuclear Talks Fail To Reach Agreement, Says IAEA Chief

US Experts Expect Homicidal Charges On SUV Driver Who Ran Over Christmas Parade

Chinese Construction Site In Serbia Using 'Slave Labor'

31 Dead As Migrant Boat Capsizes In English Channel

Magdalena Andersson Becomes Sweden's First Female Prime Minister

Afghanistan: UN Warns Of 'Fast Unraveling Crisis'

Covid-19 In Germany: Incidence Rate Hits 400 For First Time

Germany Faces Grim Covid Milestone With Leadership In Flux

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Thanksgiving 2021: US Gears Up For Holiday Season With Turkeys And Travel

Thanksgiving 2021: US Gears Up For Holiday Season With Turkeys And Travel

K-Pop Band BTS Makes History At Star Studded American Music Awards of 2021

K-Pop Band BTS Makes History At Star Studded American Music Awards of 2021

Construction Of Ahmedabad's Umiya Dham Temple Begins In Gujarat Amid The Twinkle Of Diyas

Construction Of Ahmedabad's Umiya Dham Temple Begins In Gujarat Amid The Twinkle Of Diyas

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from World

Israeli Airstrike On Syria Leaves 2 Civilians Dead, 7 Injured

Israeli Airstrike On Syria Leaves 2 Civilians Dead, 7 Injured

Amoral 21st Century Mercenary: Apple Sues Pegasus Maker NSO Group

Amoral 21st Century Mercenary: Apple Sues Pegasus Maker NSO Group

No Balancing Act As Taliban Continues To Flip Flop Between Conservatism And Pragmatism

No Balancing Act As Taliban Continues To Flip Flop Between Conservatism And Pragmatism

US Increases Sanctions On Russia-Germany Gas Pipeline

US Increases Sanctions On Russia-Germany Gas Pipeline

Read More from Outlook

Noida Airport: 'Bhoomi Pujan' By PM Modi At Jewar Today; All You Need To Know

Noida Airport: 'Bhoomi Pujan' By PM Modi At Jewar Today; All You Need To Know

Outlook Web Desk / Noida International Greenfield Airport(Jewar airport) will have the capacity of serving 1.2 crore passengers/year. Delhiites will be able to reach in just 21 minutes. All you need to know.

J&K Congress In Crisis As Azad Loyalists Revolt Against Current Leadership

J&K Congress In Crisis As Azad Loyalists Revolt Against Current Leadership

Naseer Ganai / The resignation letters have come from 23 Congress leaders when former CM Ghulam Nabi Azad is holding rallies in Jammu that witnesses huge participation from Congress workers.

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 1, Live: Agarwal, Gill Give India Slow Start

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 1, Live: Agarwal, Gill Give India Slow Start

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores of India vs New Zealand first Test at Green Park, Kanpur. It will be the 61st Test between IND vs NZ.

Why Adopting An Abandoned Infant Is Nothing Short Of A Patience Test In India

Why Adopting An Abandoned Infant Is Nothing Short Of A Patience Test In India

Lachmi Deb Roy / Parents who are still waiting to adopt feel that the need for multiple stakeholders including Center, States, CARA and PaPs to come together has made it complex.

Advertisement