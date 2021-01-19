Pak Authorities Give Nod To Chinese Anti-Covid Vaccine For Emergency Use

Pakistan authorities on Monday approved the Chinese Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use as the nation witnessed a spike in the coronavirus infections.

The move comes two days after approving the emergency use of Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to curb the Covid-19 spread in the country. On Monday, Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) gave nod to the chinese Covid vaccine

Dr Asim Rauf, the DRAP chief executive officer, while talking said the National Institute of Health (NIH) got the Sinopharm’s vaccine registered on its name.

“The approval has been given for emergency use and it will pave the way for bringing the vaccine to Pakistan,” he was quoted as saying to the Dawn newspaper.

Pakistan has already pre-booked 1.1 million doses of Sinopharm’s Covid-19 vaccine and the process of its import will start soon.

Pakistan has reported 11,055 deaths due to coronavirus, reported the ministry of National Health Services

It showed that the number of positive cases has surged to 523,011 after 1,800 persons tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Medical Association, a representative body of doctors in the nation, has asked the government to share details of the vaccines which are under consideration for import as well as their efficacy rates.

(With PTI Inputs)

