June 16, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  International  »  Pak Army Chief Asks Generals To Maintain High Standards Of Operational Preparedness Along LoC, Afghan Border

Pak Army Chief Asks Generals To Maintain High Standards Of Operational Preparedness Along LoC, Afghan Border

"Pakistan Army shall continue defending and serving the nation in every possible way,” Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa said.

Outlook Web Bureau 16 June 2021, Last Updated at 8:13 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Pak Army Chief Asks Generals To Maintain High Standards Of Operational Preparedness Along LoC, Afghan Border
Pakistan Army Chief General Bajwa
(File Photo)
Pak Army Chief Asks Generals To Maintain High Standards Of Operational Preparedness Along LoC, Afghan Border
outlookindia.com
2021-06-16T08:13:33+05:30

The Army chief of Pakistan, Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, on Tuesday asked his top generals to maintain high standards of operational preparedness along the Line of Control and Afghan border in the wake of evolving geo-strategic situation.

"Pakistan Army shall continue defending and serving the nation in every possible way,” he said.

Gen Bajwa, who presided over a two-day long 78th Formation Commanders’ Conference, was briefed on Pakistan’s meaningful support to Afghan Peace Process and stringent measures being taken for enhancing border security.

The army said that participants were briefed on the prevalent geo-strategic environment, challenges to national security and their own strategy in response to evolving threats. They also held detailed discussion on a host of professional matters.

"COAS laid special emphasis on maintaining high standards of operational preparedness along the LOC/Working Boundary and Pak-Afghan International Border in the wake of evolving geo-strategic milieu," the army said.

The meeting was also apprised on Pakistan’s meaningful support to Afghan Peace Process and stringent measures being taken for enhancing border security.

Gen Bajwa expressed satisfaction over progress of the stabilisation operations across Pakistan following the successes of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad.

He also appreciated formations for their all-out support to national response for tackling Covid-19 pandemic, Locust and eradication of Polio. 

The meeting was attended by Corps Commanders, Principal Staff Officers and all Formation Commanders of Pakistan Army.

(PTI)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Major Blow For Social Media Giants As EU Court Strengthens National Data Watchdog Powers

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Pakistan Pakistan Army Pakistan International

More from World

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos