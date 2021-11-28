Advertisement
Sunday, Nov 28, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Omicron Covid-19 Variant: Israel Approves Controversial Phone Monitoring Technology

Israel approved use of the Shin Bet internal security agency's controversial phone monitoring technology to perform contact tracing of individuals confirmed with the new omicron variant of Covid-19.

Omicron Covid-19 Variant: Israel Approves Controversial Phone Monitoring Technology
People line up to get on an overseas flight at Johannesburg airport in South Africa.(File photo-Representational image) | AP

Trending

Omicron Covid-19 Variant: Israel Approves Controversial Phone Monitoring Technology
outlookindia.com
2021-11-28T13:15:46+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 28 Nov 2021, Updated: 28 Nov 2021 1:15 pm

Israel on Sunday approved barring entry to foreign nationals and the use of controversial technology for contact tracing as part of its efforts to clamp down on a new coronavirus variant.

The Health Ministry said in a statement that the country's coronavirus cabinet had authorized a raft of measures, including red-listing travel to 50 African countries, banning entry by foreigners and mandating quarantine for all Israelis arriving from abroad.

It also approved use of the Shin Bet internal security agency's controversial phone monitoring technology to perform contact tracing of individuals confirmed with the new omicron variant of coronavirus in Israel.

Israeli rights groups had decried the use of the cellphone monitoring technology as a violation of privacy rights, and the Supreme Court ruled earlier this year that its use be limited.

Dr. Ran Balicer, head of the government's advisory panel on COVID-19, told Israel's Kan public radio that the new measures were necessary for the “fog of war” surrounding the new variant, saying it was “better to act early and strictly” to prevent its spread.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

On Saturday, Israel said it had detected the new strain in a traveler who had returned from Malawi and was investigating seven other suspected cases. The seven people included three vaccinated individuals and all were placed in isolation.

The new coronavirus variant has been detected in South Africa that scientists say is a concern because of its high number of mutations and rapid spread.

Israel, a country of 9.3. million people, has reported at least 8,184 deaths from coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

Most of its population — over 6.3 million people — has received at least one dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, and more than 4 million Israelis have received a booster. It has more than 7,000 active cases, 120 of them hospitalized in serious condition, according to Health Ministry statistics. (AP)

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Jerusalem Omicron Omicron variant Covid 19 COVID-19 Israel Technology International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

Covid-19: Germany Confirms First Two Cases Of Omicron Variant

Covid-19: Germany Confirms First Two Cases Of Omicron Variant

Omicron: Italy, Germany Report Cases Of New Covid-19 Variant

New Covid-19 Variant: WHO Hosts Special Meeting

New Covid-19 Variant: EU Nations Asked To Stop Air Travel From Southern Africa

Thai Chain's Cannabis Pizza: Trendy But Won't Get You High

Coronavirus: South African Scientists Detect New Virus Variant Amid Spike

Turkish Police Fire Tear Gas Against Women Protesting Violence

Indians In Israel Commemorate Victims Of 26/11 Attacks, Demand Swift Justice

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Maiden Over

Maiden Over

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Axar Patel Steals The Show As India Take Advantage On Day 3

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Axar Patel Steals The Show As India Take Advantage On Day 3

Protests Through The Artists’ Eyes- A Series Of Artwork From Our Latest Issue

Protests Through The Artists’ Eyes- A Series Of Artwork From Our Latest Issue

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from World

Earthquake Of 6.1 Magnitude Hits Myanmar Near India Border

Earthquake Of 6.1 Magnitude Hits Myanmar Near India Border

US Dubbing Three ISIS-K Leaders 'Global Terrorist' Changes Nothing On Ground

US Dubbing Three ISIS-K Leaders 'Global Terrorist' Changes Nothing On Ground

Interpol Elects United Arab Emirates Official As President

Interpol Elects United Arab Emirates Official As President

NFT Is Collins Dictionary's Word Of Year: Why Digital Art Saw 'Meteoric' Rise In 2021

NFT Is Collins Dictionary's Word Of Year: Why Digital Art Saw 'Meteoric' Rise In 2021

Read More from Outlook

Omicron: New Strain Of Coronavirus Escalates Need For Global Vaccine Sharing

Omicron: New Strain Of Coronavirus Escalates Need For Global Vaccine Sharing

Seema Guha / 'Despite the repeated warnings of health leaders, our failure to put vaccines into the arms of people in the developing world is now coming back to haunt us', wrote former British PM Gordon Brown.

Covid-19: Experts' Take On Omicron And Possibility Of Third Wave In India

Covid-19: Experts' Take On Omicron And Possibility Of Third Wave In India

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Though the health experts and scientists in India have advised caution yet they feel that the current immune profile of the majority of the population in India makes them less vulnerable to Omicron as compared to any other country in the world.

1st Test, Day 4 Live: Saha, Patel Take India To Safety

1st Test, Day 4 Live: Saha, Patel Take India To Safety

Koushik Paul / The first India vs New Zealand Test is delicately poised with both teams having an opportunity to force a decision. Follow here live cricket scores and updates of IND vs NZ on Day 4.

What Is Omicron: All You Need To Know About The New Coronavirus Strain

What Is Omicron: All You Need To Know About The New Coronavirus Strain

Outlook Web Desk / After the detrimental Delta variant which took the world by storm in the second wave of Covid-19, WHO recently declared ‘Omicron’ as the latest ‘variant of concern’ (VOC).

Advertisement