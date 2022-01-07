Advertisement
Friday, Jan 07, 2022
Kazakhstan President: Gave Order To Open Lethal Fire On 'Terrorists' Without Warning

Kazakhstan president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev blamed the unrest on “terrorists” and “militants” in a televised address to the nation, and said that he had authorized the use of lethal force against them.

Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev | AP

2022-01-07T14:45:15+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Published: 07 Jan 2022, Updated: 07 Jan 2022 2:45 pm

The President of Kazakhstan said Friday he authorised law enforcement to open fire on “terrorists” and shoot to kill, a move that comes after days of extremely violent protests in the former Soviet nation.

In a televised address to the nation, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev blamed the unrest on “terrorists” and “militants” and said that he had authorized the use of lethal force against them. “Those who don't surrender will be eliminated,” Tokayev said.

He also blasted calls for talks with the protesters made by some other countries as “nonsense.” “What negotiations can be held with criminals, murderers?” Tokayev said.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Moscow Kazakhstan Unrest Kazakhstan International
