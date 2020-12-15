New Variant Of Coronavirus Found In UK, May Be Spreading Faster: Report

In yet another shocking twist, London is set to move into highest level of Covid restrictions due to concerns over a spiralling number infections, the health ministry announced.

As per AFP, scientists have identified a "new variant" of the virus in the south of England that may be causing infections to spread faster, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said.

He said, "There's currently nothing to suggest it is more likely to cause serious cases and the latest clinical advice is it is highly unlikely to fail to respond to a vaccine."

All the pubs, restaurants, and other hospitality venues will be closed from Wednesday. This is not all, people are not supposed to socialise with anyone not from their household, however, they can meet in groups of up to six in public places outside.

Hancock said, "This action is absolutely essential, not just to keep people safe but because we have seen early action can prevent more damage and longer-term problems later.”

In some areas, cases are doubling every seven days, he said, warning, "It only takes a few doublings for the NHS (National Health Service) to be overwhelmed."

Currently London is in "Tier 2", which means non-essential shops and services can open, but it currently has one of the highest infection rates in the country.

Tier 3 or "very high alert" means that while bars, pubs and cafes can only offer takeaway food and drinks, shops and hairdressers can stay open, as can schools.

Parts of the counties of Essex, Kent and Hertfordshire, which border London, will also be placed in Tier 3.

