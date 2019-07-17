Mumbai Terror Attack Mastermind Hafiz Saeed Arrested In Pakistan, Sent To Jail

Mumbai terror attack mastermind and Jamat'ud Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed has been arrested from outside his residence in Pakistan by the anti-terror department, as per Pakistani media reports. He has been remanded to judicial custody.

Pakistan's national daily Dawn reported that Saeed was arrested by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the country.

Quoting Sources in Islamabad, news agency IANS reported that Saeed, co-founder of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, another banned terror outfit, who was to appear in an anti-terror court in Pakistan relating to a case of terror funding, was arrested earlier in the day.

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Monday had granted pre-arrest bail to Saeed and three others in a case pertaining to the banned outfit's alleged illegal use of land for its seminary.

(With inputs from agencies)