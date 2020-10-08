Mike Pence and Kamala Harris Battle It Out At The US Vice Presidential Debate

The one and only vice-presidential debate in the run up to the US Presidential elections began early on Thursday. Vice President Mike Pence and his Democratic challenger Senator Kamala Harris took on each other as they discussed issues ranging from Covid-19 to white supremacy.

Launching a scathing attack on the US President, Harris said that Trump’s response to Covid-19 has been the “greatest failure” of any US administration throughout history. Harris accused Trump of personally benefitting from the sacrifice of US healthcare workers and claimed that Trump did not take measures to fight the pandemic despite being aware of the seriousness of the situation.

Vice President Mike Pence retaliated by accusing Harris of undermining public confidence and claimed that the senator’s remarks will cast doubts in the minds of US citizens on whether a vaccine released under Trump could be trusted.

Harris, the 55-year-old Senator who aspires to become the first woman US Vice-President in history, and 61-year-old Pence were separated by plexiglass barriers during the debate as a Covid-19 protocol. They were seated 12.25 feet apart on the debate stage.

Harris, whose mother was from India and father from Jamaica, scripted history in August when she was chosen by the Democratic Party as its vice-presidential nominee. She is the first mixed-race woman to be selected as the vice-presidential nominee.

The debate, moderated by journalist Susan Page, was divided into nine segments of approximately 10 minutes each.

Biden, in the last few days, has widened his lead over Trump by double digits. The debate comes nearly a week after the first of the three presidential debates in Cleveland on September 29 which was marked by angry interruptions and bitter accusations.

The debate gains added significance given that Donald Trump has tested Covid-19 positive—a fact that has triggering speculation that Pence may be taking over the reigns of the country temporarily.

