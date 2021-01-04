January 04, 2021
Corona
Mexican Doctor Admitted To ICU After Receiving Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine

The 32-year-old doctor experienced seizures and was admitted to the intensive care unit of a public hospital in the state of Nuevo Leon

Outlook Web Bureau 04 January 2021
A 32-year-old female doctor in Mexico was hospitalised after being administered the Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine last week. 

The medical professional started experiencing seizures, difficulty in breathing, and a skin rash after receiving the vaccine. She was admitted to the intensive care unit in Nuevo Leon's public hospital.

"The initial diagnosis is encephalomyelitis," the Health Ministry said in a statement. In Encephalomyelitis, the brain and spinal cord inflame and can cause the above-mentioned symptoms.

The ministry added that the doctor has a history of allergic reactions and said that there is no evidence from clinical trials that anyone has developed an inflammation of the brain after the vaccine's application. 

Finland also reported a case which reacted negatively to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on January 2.  As per the Finnish Medicines Agency, there are “at least five such reports”, 

The World Health Organization had earlier cleared the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for emergency use. 

The BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine has to be stored at ultra-frozen temperatures, a big hurdle for developing countries where the required freezers and reliable electricity supply may not be available.

Mexico began distributing the first round of Covid-19 vaccines to healthcare workers on December 24.

(With agency inputs)

