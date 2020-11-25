November 25, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  International  »  Meghan Markle Reveals She Had A Miscarriage

Meghan Markle Reveals She Had A Miscarriage

'Losing a child means carrying almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by a few,' Meghan Markle wrote

Associated Press (AP) 25 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Meghan Markle Reveals She Had A Miscarriage
PTI
Meghan Markle Reveals She Had A Miscarriage
outlookindia.com
2020-11-25T15:21:04+05:30

The Duchess of Sussex has revealed that she had a miscarriage in July. Meghan Markel described the experience in an opinion piece in the New York Times on Wednesday. She wrote: “I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.”

Meghan and husband Prince Harry have a son, Archie, born in 2019.

The duchess, 39, said she was sharing her story in hope of helping others.

“Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few,” she wrote.

Meghan, an American actress and star of TV legal drama “Suits,” married Harry, a grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, in a lavish ceremony at Windsor Castle in May 2018. Their son was born the following year.

Early this year, the couple announced they were quitting royal duties and moving to North America, citing what they said was the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media. They recently bought a house in Santa Barbara, California.

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Covid-19 Pandemic Can Be Stopped If At Least 70% People Wear Face Masks: Study

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Associated Press (AP) Meghan Markle Prince Harry Washington International

More from World

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos