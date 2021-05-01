May 01, 2021
Poshan
Magnitude 6.6 Earthquake Strikes Japan, No Tsunami Risk

A strong earthquake jolted northern Japan early Saturday, shaking buildings in Tokyo

Associated Press (AP) 01 May 2021
The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake measured 6.6 and hit at a depth of 60 kilometers
Representational Image
2021-05-01T08:20:00+05:30
A strong earthquake struck off northern Japan early Saturday, shaking buildings in Tokyo but there was no risk of a tsunami. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake measured 6.6 and hit at a depth of 60 kilometers (36 miles).

The quake was centred off the coast of Miyagi prefecture in northern Japan, the area devastated by the massive earthquake and tsunami in March 2011 that left about 20,000 people dead.

 

