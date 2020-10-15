October 15, 2020
Corona
London Moves To UK's Second-Highest COVID-19 Alert Level Amid Rise In Cases

The government acted because infection rates are rising rapidly in the capital and swift action was necessary to control the virus.

Associated Press (AP) 15 October 2020
Britain's health secretary says London has moved into the second-highest COVID-19 alert level amid a rise in cases.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the House of Commons that the government acted because infection rates are rising rapidly in the capital and swift action was necessary to control the virus.

The move comes as millions of people in northern England are waiting to find out whether they will be placed under the government's tightest COVID-19 restrictions, like the city of Liverpool already faces.

