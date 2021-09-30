Advertisement
Thursday, Sep 30, 2021
Kim Jong Un Keen To Restore Ties With South Korea; Slams US

North Korea ledaer Kim Jong Un's statement is an apparent effort to drive a wedge between Seoul and Washington as he wants South Korea to help him win relief from crippling U.S.-led economic sanctions.

Kim Jong Un Keen To Restore Ties With South Korea; Slams US
North Korean leader Kim Joung Un.(File photo) | AP

Kim Jong Un Keen To Restore Ties With South Korea; Slams US
2021-09-30T09:56:17+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Published: 30 Sep 2021, Updated: 30 Sep 2021 9:56 am

North Korea leader Kim Jong Un expressed his willingness to restore stalled communication lines with South Korea in early October to promote peace while shrugging off U.S. offers for dialogue as "cunning ways” to conceal its hostility against the North, state media reported Thursday.

Kim's statement is an apparent effort to drive a wedge between Seoul and Washington as he wants South Korea to help him win relief from crippling U.S.-led economic sanctions and other concessions. Pyongyang this month has offered conditional talks with Seoul alongside its first missile firings in six months and stepped-up criticism of the United States.

The U.N. Security Council scheduled an emergency closed meeting on Thursday at the request of the United States, United Kingdom and France on North Korea's recent tests.

During a speech at his country's rubber-stamp parliament on Wednesday, Kim said the restoration of cross-border hotlines — which have been largely dormant for more than a year — would realize the Korean people's wishes for a peace between the two Koreas, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.

Kim still accused South Korea of being “bent on begging external support and cooperation while clamoring for international cooperation in servitude to the U.S.,” rather than committing to resolving the matters independently between the Koreas.

Kim repeated his powerful sister Kim Yo Jong's calls for Seoul to abandon “double-dealing attitude” and “hostile viewpoint” over the North's missile tests and other developments, saying the fate of inter-Korean ties is at a critical juncture. Some experts say North Korea is pressuring South Korea to tone down its criticism of its ballistic missile tests, which are banned by U.N. Security Council resolutions, in a bid to receive an international recognition as a nuclear power.

South Korea's Unification Ministry responded that it'll prepare for the restoration of the hotlines that it said is needed to discuss and resolve many pending issues. It said the “stable operation” of the channels is expected because their restoration was directly instructed by Kim Jong Un.

On the United States, Kim Jong Un dismissed repeated U.S. offers to resume talks without preconditions, calling them an attempt to hide America's “hostile policy” and “military threats” that he said remain unchanged.

The Biden administration “is touting diplomatic engagement' and dialogue without preconditions' but it is no more than a petty trick for deceiving the international community and hiding its hostile acts and an extension of the hostile policy pursued by the successive U.S. administrations,” Kim said.

He added: “The U.S. remains utterly unchanged in posing military threats and pursuing hostile policy toward (North Korea) but employs more cunning ways and methods in doing so.”

North Korea has long called U.S.-led economic sanctions on it and regular military drills between Washington and Seoul as proof of U.S. “hostile policies” on them. Kim Jong Un has said he would bolster his nuclear arsenal and not resume nuclear diplomacy with Washington unless such U.S. hostility is withdrawn.

U.S. officials have repeatedly expressed hopes to sit down for talks with North Korea “anywhere and at any time,” but have maintained they will continue sanctions until the North takes concrete steps toward denuclearisation. The diplomacy has been stalled for 2 ½ years due to disagreements over easing the U.S.-led sanctions in return for limited denuclearization steps.

Prior to the launch Tuesday of what North Korea said was a new hypersonic missile, it also this month launched a newly developed cruise missile and a ballistic missile from a train. Both of those weapons could carry nuclear bombs to attack targets in South Korea and Japan, both key U.S. allies where a total of 80,000 American troops are stationed.

Kim said in his parliament speech that “a spur has been given to ... developing a powerful new weapon system capable of thoroughly containing the military moves of the hostile forces.” He accused the United States and its “vassal forces” of creating a “'neo-Cold War” and ordered officials to work out “tactical measures” on U.S. relations.

Kim Jong Un maintains a moratorium on testing a longer-range missile capable of reaching the American homeland, an indication he wants to keep alive chances for future diplomacy with the U.S.

After nearly 10 years in power, Kim Jong Un has said North Korea is facing its worst-ever crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S.-led sanctions and natural disasters. In his latest speech, he claimed progress toward the troubled economy but urged stronger efforts to tighten epidemic prevention measures and fulfill other objectives set during a January ruling Workers' Party congress.

Meanwhile, Kim's sister was elected as a member of the State Affairs Commission led by her brother during this week's Supreme People's Assembly session, KCNA reported. The appointment of Kim Yo Jong, who already is a senior Workers' Party official who handles Pyongyang's relations with Seoul, is another sign Kim is solidifying his family's rule in the face of the difficulties. (AP)

Associated Press (AP) Kim Jong-Un Kim Yo Jong Joe Biden Seoul North Korea North Korea-South Korea USA North Korea–United States International
Israeli Settlers Attack Palestinian Village, Wound Toddler

Israeli Settlers Attack Palestinian Village, Wound Toddler

UK Permits Development Of Gene-Edited Crops In Climate Fight

UK Permits Development Of Gene-Edited Crops In Climate Fight

Without Taliban's International Recognition, Pakistan Is Facing Difficulties In Providing Aid: Report

Without Taliban's International Recognition, Pakistan Is Facing Difficulties In Providing Aid: Report

Fumio Kishida Is Japan's New Prime Minister

Fumio Kishida Is Japan's New Prime Minister

