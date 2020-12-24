Karima Baloch’s Husband Asks Canada To Probe Her Mysterious Death And Threats She Faced

Also read Renowned Activist Karima Baloch Found Dead In Toronto

Days after Balochistan human rights activist Karima Baloch was found dead in Canada where she had been living in exile, her husband Hammal Haidar has requested an inquiry into her death and the threats she had been receiving.

Karima Baloch’s husband tweeted, “Karima Baloch’s death needs further inquiry. My wife was an immensely courageous and spirited person. Her work as an internationally prominent activist speaks for itself.”

“I believe it’s our right to request the Canadian authorities to leave no stone unturned in looking into the circumstances of her death as well the threats she had been facing since moving to the country. We have cooperated with the police and will continue to do so,” he added.

Baloch was known for extensive campaigning against disappearances and human rights violations in the Balochistan province of Pakistan. She was a strong critic of the Pakistani government and military over the rights violations.

Media reports said on Tuesday, Karima Baloch was found dead in Toronto.

The 37-year-old activist, who was living in exile in Canada for about five years, had gone missing on Sunday. Her family filed a missing person complaint at a local police station in Toronto.

