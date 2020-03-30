March 30, 2020
Poshan
Israeli PM Netanyahu Enters Quarantine After Aide Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The PM's office said the step was taken as a precautionary measure before the epidemiological investigation has been concluded

PTI 30 March 2020
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
AP Photo
outlookindia.com
2020-03-30T17:45:54+0530

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Monday that he will enter quarantine after an aide on Knesset affairs tested positive for coronavirus.

Neyanyahu's office said the step was a precaution and is being taken even before the epidemiological investigation has been concluded, Haretz newspaper reported.

Israel is under total lockdown with people not allowed to even walk beyond 100 metres from their homes and have been generally advised to go out only to stock up food.

So far, 4,347 Israelis have tested positive for the coronavirus, with the vast majority of cases mild and 134 recoveries. Sixteen patients have died and 95 are in serious condition. One Israeli tourist died in Italy, the paper said.

