Israeli PM Netanyahu Enters Quarantine After Aide Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Monday that he will enter quarantine after an aide on Knesset affairs tested positive for coronavirus.
Neyanyahu's office said the step was a precaution and is being taken even before the epidemiological investigation has been concluded, Haretz newspaper reported.
Israel is under total lockdown with people not allowed to even walk beyond 100 metres from their homes and have been generally advised to go out only to stock up food.
So far, 4,347 Israelis have tested positive for the coronavirus, with the vast majority of cases mild and 134 recoveries. Sixteen patients have died and 95 are in serious condition. One Israeli tourist died in Italy, the paper said.
Coronavirus Pandemic Highlights: Death Toll In India Rises To 27, Confirmed Cases Reach 1024
Corona Warriors: 'PM Modi Ignored Us,' Say Pharmacists As Gadkari Opens Old Wound
What India Could Have Done To Better Handle The Deadly Coronavirus
Is Coronavirus Planet Earth's Way Of Controlling Its Own Destiny?
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
'No One Will Go Hungry': Centre Announces Rs 1.70 Lakh Crore Package For Poor Amid Coronavirus Lockdown
Coronavirus Pandemic Raises Serious Questions About China's Conduct
Coronavirus: G20 Countries To Inject $5 Trillion To Combat Global Economic Slowdown