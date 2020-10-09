Indra Nooyi Listed As Member In Prince William’s Earth Prize Council

Indra Nooyi, an Indian-American business executive and former Chairman & CEO of PepsiCo will join Prince William as a member of the prestigious Earthshot Prize Council.

The Earthshot Prize Council has been introduced by Britain's Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge. It is a £50 million global environment prize to recognise the most inspiring solutions to the world’s greatest environmental challenges.

The Earthshot Prize Council includes some of the most influential individuals from the environmental, philanthropic, business, sporting and entertainment worlds.

It also includes Sir David Attenborough, Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim, Jack Ma and Shakira, among other influential individuals.

The Duke’s initiative is inspired by President John F. Kennedy’s initiative 'Moonshot' which united millions of people around an organising goal to put man on the moon and catalysed the development of new technology in the 1960s.

However, the £50 million prize is aimed at providing at least 50 solutions to the world’s greatest environmental problems by 2030.

Every year, from 2021 until 2030, The Earthshot Prize Council will award The Earthshot Prize to five winners.

