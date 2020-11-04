Indian-Origin Congressman Wins US House Race For Third Term

November 04, 2020
Corona
Krishnamoorthi was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2016.

PTI 04 November 2020
Raja krishnamoorthi accounted for nearly 71 per cent of the total votes counted.
Indian-origin Democratic congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has been re-elected to the US House of Representatives for the third consecutive term.

Krishnamoorthi, 47, who was born in New Delhi, easily defeated Preston Nelson of the Libertarian Party. When last reports came in, he had accounted for nearly 71 per cent of the total votes counted.

Krishnamoorthi, whose parents are from Tamil Nadu, was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2016.

Meanwhile, congressman Ami Bera is seeking his fifth consecutive win from California and Ro Khanna his third term in the House of Representatives from California.

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal is seeking her third consecutive term from Washington state.

Voting in both California and Washington states continues and results are expected to be declared in the wee hours.

Dr Hiral Tipirneni is seeking her third consecutive attempt from the sixth Congressional District of Arizona. Sri Kulkarni from the Democratic Party was giving a tough fight to the Republican Party’s Troy Nehls from the 22nd Congressional District of Texas.

Republican Manga Anantatmula was trailing by nearly 15 percentage points against Democratic incumbent Gerry Connolly from the 11th Congressional District of Virginia.

 

 

