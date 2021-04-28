Feel Like Running Away From It All? Here's A List Of Top 5 Safe Countries To Live In Now

With governments across the world racing against time to vaccinate their citizens against Covid-19 amid the SARS-CoV-2 virus mutating rapidly, a few countries have already managed to win the war against the pandemic.

Even as many nations have reported a Covid-19 resurgence since April, with India being one of the worst-affected states, Singapore and New Zealand have been embracing normalcy with almost zero locally transmitted Covid-19 cases reported during April. According to Bloomberg’s ‘Covid Resilience Ranking’ report, Australia and Israel also have very low rates of Covid-19 infections.

Here’s a look at the top five countries that are the safest places to live in right now--

1) Singapore

According to Bloomberg, Singapore is one the best places to live in, right now, as the country’s mass immunisation programme coupled with a strict quarantine policy have managed to completely contain the spread of the virus.

The country has vaccinated a fifth of its population and its citizens have been going about their everyday lives without having to follow any Covid-19 curbs, the report claimed.

2) New Zealand

New Zealand comes a close second with the country reporting zero Covid fatality and a zero covid positivity test rate in the last month.

3) Australia

With a Bloomberg resilience score of 76.2 per cent, Australia has been ranked as the third best country to live in amid the second wave of the pandemic. The country’s Covid-19 fatality rate for the past month stands at a marginal 0.2 per cent as the country has reported only 36 Covid-19 deaths per 1 million

4) Israel

With a massive 57.4 percent of its population vaccinated against Covid-19, Israel ranks fourth in Bloomberg’s Covid-19 resilience report.

5) Taiwan

With zero Covid-19 cases recorded in the last month, Taiwan has a resilience score of 74.7 per cent as its positivity rate stands at a mere 0.4 per cent. However, only 0.1 per cent of its population has been vaccinated against the virus.

