﻿
Home »  Website »  International »  'Go Back' To Your Countries, Fix Them: Donald Trump Tells 4 Democrat Congresswomen

'Go Back' To Your Countries, Fix Them: Donald Trump Tells 4 Democrat Congresswomen

In a tweet, Trump referred to 'Progressive' Democrat Congresswomen, which appeared to be a reference to a group of outspoken relatively young, liberal women, all first-time members of the House of Representatives to go back to their countries where 'governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world.'

Outlook Web Bureau 15 July 2019
'Go Back' To Your Countries, Fix Them: Donald Trump Tells 4 Democrat Congresswomen
US President Donald Trump
File Photo
'Go Back' To Your Countries, Fix Them: Donald Trump Tells 4 Democrat Congresswomen
outlookindia.com
2019-07-15T10:44:27+0530

US President Donald Trump on Sunday told unnamed Democratic Congresswomen to "go back" where they came from, prompting senior members of the party to brand him a "racist" and a xenophobe.

It is the latest controversial comment by Trump, who last year reportedly referred to countries in Africa as "shithole" nations, and who has spoken of "an invasion" of undocumented migrants.

In a tweet, Trump referred to "'Progressive' Democrat Congresswomen," which appeared to be a reference to a group of outspoken relatively young, liberal women, all first-time members of the House of Representatives.

These include Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

Trump did not say whom he was referring to but said they "originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world."

 He accused the women of "viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run.

"Why don't they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came"?

Ocasio-Cortez, who was born in New York, has ancestry from Puerto Rico, a US territory.

Tlaib, who was born in Detroit, is the first American of Palestinian descent elected to Congress.

Omar, who fled war-torn Somalia as a child and came to the United States as a refugee, is the first black Muslim woman in Congress.

"That's a racist tweet," Assistant House Speaker Ben Ray Lujan, the highest-ranking Latino member of Congress, said on Fox News Sunday. "These are American citizens elected by voters in the United States of America."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has warned her party to avoid the "menace" of liberal policies pushed by Ocasio-Cortez and the other progressives if the Democrats hope to beat Trump in the 2020 election.

But on Twitter Sunday she criticized Trump's "attack."

Pelosi added that Trump's comments reaffirmed "his plan to 'Make America Great Again' has always been about making America white again."

The Council on American-Islamic Relations, a Washington-based Muslim civil rights group, condemned Trump's comments

(AFP)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Donald Trump Washington US president Donald Trump Racism International

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Chandrayaan-2 Launch Called Off Due To Technical Snag, ISRO To Announce Next Date Soon
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters