November 08, 2020
Corona
World Leaders Congratulate Joe Biden On Presidential Win

Many leaders across the globe have termed the US election results as an opportunity to strengthen global democracy.

Associated Press (AP) 08 November 2020
Joe Biden wins US elections 2020
AP/PTI
Wishes poured in for US President-elect Joe Biden, with world leaders cheering the US election outcome. Many leaders across the globe have termed the US election results as an opportunity to strengthen global democracy.

“The Americans have chosen their President. Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris! We have a lot to do to overcome today’s challenges. Let’s work together!” French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted.

Other leaders who congratulated Biden, include German Chancellor Angela Merkel, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi.

 The president of Ukraine, who recently made headlines in the US, during Trump’s impeachment process, also congratulated Biden.   

Although US President Donald Trump has not conceded defeat, that did not hold back politicians across the globe from wishing Joe Biden.

“We’re looking forward to working with the next US government,” German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas tweeted. “We want to work in our cooperation for a new trans-Atlantic beginning, a New Deal."

But the US election outcome inspired disbelief in Slovenia, the native country of first lady Melania Trump. Prime Minister Janez Jansa was the only world leader who congratulated Trump even before all the votes were counted, and continued to show support even after the Democrats won Pennsylvania.

It also drew mixed response in Iraq. Many Iraqis remember Biden as having been a champion of the US invasion of Iraq in 2003. Activists who have been protesting neighbouring Iran’s heavy hand in Iraq had supported Trump and cheered the US assassination of Iran’s top general in an airstrike at Baghdad’s airport at the beginning of the year.

However, Iraqi President Barham Salih did tweet his congratulations to Biden, describing him as a friend and trusted partner.

Congratulations aslo poured in from world leaders who disagreed with the Trump administration's policies, as well as from leaders who had gotten along with the Republican president but now were essentially ignoring his claims that the divisive election wasn’t over.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had been known for public displays of bonhomie with Trump, shared a photo of himself with Biden and offered his congratulations.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, another Trump ally, hailed Biden’s win and said he looked forward to “working closely together on our shared priorities, from climate change to trade and security.”

Both Modi and Johnson commented on US Sen. Kamala Harris’ election as the first Black woman vice president. Modi celebrated Vice President-elect Harris’ “pathbreaking” success and said her win is a “matter of immense pride” for all Indian-Americans.

Harris’ late mother was from India. Her victory struck an immediate chord internationally. It inspired calls in parts of Africa for governments long run by men to think again.

“The time has also come to give our women the chance to occupy such a high office in our country and even the number one position,” tweeted a Nigerian Cabinet minister, Festus Keyamo.

While outspoken disappointment was scarce, a swath of Trump allies kept silent in the wake of the announced results. That included Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Serbian leaders.

There was also no immediate statement from Russian President Vladimir Putin or from Saudi leaders who had shared particularly warm relations with the Trump administration.

Tanzanian opposition leader Zitto Kabwe, also congratulated Biden. “This victory symbolizes the hope for democracy at a time when many other parts of the world are seeing that light diminishing. It gives hope that integrity, honesty and perseverance still matter,” Kabwe said of the US election.

Biden’s win also encouraged people living under populist governments in central Europe. “Trump’s defeat can be the beginning of the end of the triumph of far-right populisms also in Europe. Thank you, Joe,” former European Union leader Donald Tusk, a former Polish prime minister, said.

In Egypt, where the government launched a crackdown on dissent in recent years, pro-democracy activists welcomed Biden’s win as a win for democracy and freedom. Many took to social media to express their joy.

“It’s over. The world is without Trump. The sweetest news in 2020,” Anwar el-Hawary, the former editor of Egypt’s Al-Masry Al-Youm newspaper, the country’s largest independent daily, said in a Facebook post.

Argentine President Alberto Fernández congratulated Biden and Harris and described their election victory as a “clear expression of the popular will.″

 

 

