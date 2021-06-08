French President Emmanuel Macron Slapped In Public, Video Surfaces

June 08, 2021
French President Emmanuel Macron was slapped by a man while he was on a visit to Tain-l'Hermitage town, earlier today.

Associated Press (AP) 08 June 2021, Last Updated at 7:37 pm
AP/PTI Photo
French President Emmanuel Macron was slapped by a man during a visit to a small town in southeast France on Tuesday.

Earlier today, Macron's office confirmed a video of the incident that is widely circulating online.

In the video, the French president can be seen greeting the public waiting for him behind barriers in the town of Tain-l'Hermitage after he visited a high school that is training students to work in hotels and restaurants.

The video shows a man slapping Macron in the face and his bodyguards pushing the man away as the French leader quickly leaves the scene.

French news broadcaster BFM TV said two people have been detained by police.

